Woman, Child Hurt In Stearns County Rollover

ALBANY - A woman and a three-year-old girl from Albany were hurt in a rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday on Highway 238 near Upland Road, in Albany Township.

A GMC Yukon driven by 23-year-old Heather Seaver of Albany was traveling north. Upon reaching the curve near Upland Road, the Yukon ran off the road to the right and overcorrected across both lanes to the left. The Yukon rolled in the south ditch.

Seaver and her passenger, three-year-old Emalynne Mulherne of Albany, were both taken to Melrose hospital with non life-threatening injuries .