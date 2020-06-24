Woman Charged With Stabbing Man in the Head

FOLEY -- A woman is charged with 2nd-degree assault after allegedly attacking a man with a scissors.

According to the charges filed in Benton County District Court, 33-year-old Leah Machacek stabbed the man in the temple.

Sauk Rapids Police were called to the 700 block of Summit Avenue South around 8:30 Monday morning. Officers met with a man who was holding a blood-soaked rag over the right side of his head. The man said Machacek stabbed him with the scissors and left the scene.

Police caught up with her nearby and chased her on foot as she refused commands to stop running. She was ultimately caught and arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery to repair a 2 1/2-inch gash to his temple.