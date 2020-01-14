Woman Accused of Attacking ER Nurse

ST. CLOUD -- A woman faces assault charges after she allegedly attacked an emergency room nurse at St. Cloud Hospital Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Rehab Kuek of Remer, MN is charged with a felony count of 4th-degree assault on hospital emergency personnel.

According to the charges, police responded to the hospital Friday on an assault complaint. The nurse said Kuek was being treated in a secure area for being under the influence of a hazardous substance when the nurse opened a door and Kuek rushed at her. Kuek is accused of grabbing the nurse's hair, pulling it out and scratching her neck.

A witness account supported the victim's version of the incident.

It's unclear what substance Kuek was being treated for.

