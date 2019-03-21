Wolves Trio Out For Remainder Of Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday that three key players will miss the remaining 11 games of the season due to various injuries. The Timberwolves are 9.5 games out of the Western Conference playoffs with just 11 left.

Guard Derrick Rose, a favorite for sixth man of the year, was found to have a chip fracture and loose body in his right elbow. Rose, who is in his final season under contract with Minnesota, has averaged 18 points per game this season, which is second on the team to only Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point guard Jeff Teague will miss the rest of the year after receiving an injection meant to treat chronic inflammation of his left foot, which he originally injured in December.

Finally, forward Robert Covington , who has not played since December 31st due to a bone bruise in his right knee, will not play again this year. Covington was working toward a post-All Star break return before re-aggravating the injury.