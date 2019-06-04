WJON News Legend Passes Away [PODCAST]

Longtime WJON newsman Paul Stacke died at the age of 84 Saturday. Paul graduated from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School before embarking on a 48 year career as a radio journalist. He began his broadcasting career in 1955 and worked at radio stations in Albany, Morris, Duluth and St. Cloud. He retired from radio in 2003. Listen to Paul talking with longtime owner of WJON Broadcasting Andy Hilger in 2003 on Paul's final day at WJON.

Paul Stacke with Mark Young (photo courtesy of Facebook)

Today on WJON I talked with former WJON Program Director and Morning Show host, J.G. Preston, former WJON news person Kerry Gardner and former WJON Program Director and personality Emmett Keenan. Listen to that conversation about Paul below.

Paul's wife Carol died in November, 2004. Paul and Carol lived and raised their daughters, Rachel, Paula and Caroline in St. Cloud. Information on Paul's funeral arrangements are not available at this time.

Kerry Gardner is currently working as a writer and voice artist for Oh My Word Productions. J.G. Preston is a Press Secretary for Consumer Attorneys of California and lives in New Mexico.