Wisconsin Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

ST. JOSEPH - One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near St. Joseph. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 2 in St. Joseph Township.

A car driven by 39-year-old Beth Ranta of St. Cloud was going north and another car driven by 19-year-old Teanna Brooks of Racine, Wisconsin was going south. Brooks' vehicle turned in front of Ranta causing the crash.

A passenger in Brooks' car, 19-year-old Dachanelle Farmer of Milwaukee, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.