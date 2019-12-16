Wisconsin Man Hurt in Central Minnesota Semi Crash

LITCHFIELD -- A crash between two semis sent a Wisconsin man to the hospital Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 49-year-old William Deadrick of Litchfield was northbound on Highway 22 in Litchfield, waiting to turn left onto Ripley Street when his big rig was rear-ended.

The patrol says the second semi was driven by 49-year-old Lorenzo Sanso of Milwaukee.

Sanso was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deadrick was not hurt.