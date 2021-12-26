Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning for MN

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud metro area and areas to the south are in a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Sunday through 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Areas to the north of St. Cloud are in a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 p.m. Sunday through 6:00 a.m. Monday.

National Weather Service

Snow will break out across western Minnesota this afternoon and spread northeast through the night, ending late tonight.

National Weather Service

Here is a summary of winter weather headlines currently in effect for late this afternoon tonight, along with the varying hazards expected within each region.

National Weather Service

A very complex winter storm will impact the region late this afternoon into tonight. Precipitation will initially start out as snow, but outside of central Minnesota, that snow is expected to transition to a mix of freezing drizzle or just drizzle, depending on surface temperatures, and snow.