Winter Weather Advisory North of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for areas north of St. Cloud until noon Tuesday. Counties included in the advisory include Morrison and Todd.

Snow will spread through the region from west to east Tuesday morning, falling heaviest during the morning commute for most places, especially in northeast Minnesota.

We're still expecting accumulations around 2-5” for most areas, with some locally higher amounts not out of the question.

The snow will end from west to east mid-day to early afternoon, lingering into the afternoon and evening for Iron County in Wisconsin as snow transitions to lake-effect.

National Weather Service

A clipper will move across the area bringing accumulating snow to much of the area.

Look for 1 to 3 inches in most areas, with up to 4 inches possible in west central Minnesota. Impacts will be slippery roads during the morning commute.

Be sure to use extra caution if you are driving this morning!