Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties.

Additional accumulation of between one inch and three inches is likely during the morning hours.

Be sure to check the road conditions before you head out at 511mn.org.

Several schools around central Minnesota have announced a two-hour late start time on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to be quiet before the second round of snow moves in on Thursday.

