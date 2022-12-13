Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

Schools (2 hours late)

-- Benton/Stearns Education Program (Pioneers, Voyagers, New Frontiers)

-- Catholic Community Schools (All Saints Academy (St. Cloud), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (St. Cloud), St. Francis Xavier Catholic School (Sartell), St. Joseph Catholic School (St. Joseph); St. Katharine Drexel School (St. Cloud), St. Mary Help of Christians School (St. Augusta) and St. Wendelin's Catholic School (Luxemburg/St. Augusta). Middle & High School: Cathedral School (St. Cloud)

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no am pre-school)

-- Foley

-- Kimball area (Cubs Club will start at 8:30 a.m., pre-school starts at 10:00 a.m.)

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

-- ROCORI (no morning pre-school and ROCORI Spot will start at 9:15 a.m.)

-- Royalton (morning 3-year-old pre-school and morning math are canceled)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no morning preschool)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. Cloud Area School District (no preschool classes, early childhood morning classes)

-- St. John's Prep

If you have a weather announcement call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message. >