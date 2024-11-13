Winter Walleye Bag Limits Set for Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the winter walleye bag limits for Mille Lacs Lake and Upper Red Lake.

On Mille Lacs, anglers will continue to be able to keep two fish between 18-20 inches or one over 28 inches and one 18-20 inches.

The DNR says the Mille Lacs walleye population is trending in a good direction for both adult and juvenile fish. The lake also has abundant feeder fish like juvenile perch and tullibee.

The bag limit was determined through the fall netting assessment which showed a higher number of walleye than in 2023.

On Upper Red Lake, anglers will continue to keep four walleye, with only one longer than 17 inches.

The DNR says netting showed the lake is full of young fish and a high number of spawning-age females. Netting results showed half the catch was shorter than 14 inches, but also had a strong 17-20 inch range of fish.

