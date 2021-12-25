Winter Storm Watch North of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas to the north of St. Cloud. The Winter Storm Watch includes Morrison and Todd counties are runs from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Four to six inches of snow will be likely with some areas getting six to eight inches of snow.

Snow will overspread the area again Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected north of I-94 Sunday evening.

Another round of measurable snow is possible on Tuesday followed by a sharp drop in temperatures. Wind chills will fall well below zero from Wednesday through the end of the week.