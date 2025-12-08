Snow And Strong Winds On The Way For Our Area

Snow And Strong Winds On The Way For Our Area

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get ready for another round of snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several counties, including Benton, from noon on Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Stearns County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory from noon on Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy snow, wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

