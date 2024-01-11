MN Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Most of central and southern Minnesota have now been included in weather advisories for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory into central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from noon on Friday through 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Snow accumulations will be between two and five inches. Winds will gust up to 35 miles an hour. Wind chills will be as low as 40 below.

Most of southern Minnesota will be in a Winter Storm Warning. It will be in effect from midnight Thursday night through 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Five to eight inches of snow are possible in that area. Winds will gust as high as 40 miles an hour and wind chill readings will be around 40 below.

Southwestern Minnesota will be dealing with a Blizzard Warning. It will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday.

Snow accumulations will be between four and 10 inches. Winds will gust as high as 40 miles an hour Friday afternoon and evening. Wind chill readings will be around 45 below.

A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect for central Minnesota from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

