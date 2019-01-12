Winona to Begin Funding Search for Bluff-Side Parks Plan

WINONA (AP) — Winona officials will soon begin looking for funding options for a multi-million dollar plan to develop the community's bluff-side parks.

The Bluffs Traverse Conservation Area and Bluffside Parks Plan could cost between $2.67 million and $3.18 million. The project will develop multiple area parks and add paved and un-paved multi-use trails.

Ross Greedy is Winona's outdoor recreation coordinator. He says the project will have long-term environmental benefits, provide easier outdoor access, increase tourism, promote economic development and expand outdoor programming options.

Greedy says it could take several years for the city to secure enough federal, state and local grants to fund the project. He says the parks department will begin applying for grants in the spring.