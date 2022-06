ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins.

The ticket is worth $58,812.

The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and 28. North 5 is formerly the game called Northstar Cash.

Tickets are $1.

The game is played daily.