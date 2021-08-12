Wind, Low Humidity Making Dangerous Fire Conditions

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has released a special statement saying near critical fire weather conditions will be in effect Thursday for portions of central Minnesota due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Sustained northwesterly winds of around 15 miles an hour with gusts to around 25 miles an hour can be expected Thursday afternoon into the evening.

In addition, minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent are expected.

This combination of breezy winds with low humidity values may contribute to the rapid spread of fires.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Check burning restrictions and heed instructions from fire weather officials.

The dry conditions will last until next week with increasing humidity levels along with a chance of precipitation by midweek.

