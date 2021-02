UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 9:00 p.m. Monday through 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chill readings of 25 below to 35 below are expected.

Make sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if you must go outside.

Hang in there folks, we're almost done with the Arctic air! Looks like we will see highs near 30 for the weekend.

