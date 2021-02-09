Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Tuesday Night, Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the Tri-County area, and areas to the north of the St. Cloud Metro area. It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

Wind chill readings will be between 25 below and 30 below.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

We'll see a slight moderation in wind chill values through Wednesday, before another reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for Thursday into the weekend.

