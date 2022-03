UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Benton.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds will settle in behind Tuesday's system, leading to wind chills 25 to 30 below zero through Wednesday morning.

The normal highs for St. Cloud for this time of the year are 28 degrees. The normal lows are 9 degrees.