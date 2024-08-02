Willoughby Makes Finals, Fails to Medal

PARIS, FRANCE (WJON News) -- After an up-and-down semifinal, St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby was able to advance into the Women's BMX Racing final where she ultimately failed to reach the podium.

Willoughby was sitting outside the top eight in the standings after her 2nd semifinal run but finished 2nd in her 3rd and last semifinal run. That final race put her at 5th overall and cemented her place in the field of eight finalists.

After a strong start out of the gate in the finals, Willoughby couldn't stay with the lead pack and finished 6th overall.

It was the 4th Olympic games for the 33-year-old St. Cloud native. Willoughby was seeking her 2nd medal after capturing the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Willoughby is the reigning World Champion after claiming the title back in May.

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 Getty Images loading...

Alise Willoughby -- BMX Racing Olympic Quarterfinals -- August 1, 2024 St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby has advanced to the Semifinals in BMX Racing at the Paris Olympics. Here are images from the Quarterfinal BMX action on Thursday, August 1, 2024 in Paris. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

These people from the St. Cloud area have competed at the Olympic Games

"[carbongallery id=""6502391023abb67cc307371f""]