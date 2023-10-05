Willmar Man Arrested In Drug Bust

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Willmar man has been arrested in a drug bust.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home in the 500 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast in Willmar.

A 56-year-old Willmar man was arrested after Task Force Agents allegedly found over a quarter pound of methamphetamine as well as cocaine.

Additional arrests are anticipated in this case which is still ongoing and active.

The man's name has not been released.

The Task Force was assisted in this case by the Willmar Police Department.

