Willis “Bill” E. Elvine, 82, Milaca

January 8, 1942 - March 23, 2024

Willis “Bill” Emanual Elvine, age 82 of Milaca, MN, passed away on March 23, 2024, in Omaha, TX, while spending the winter with his daughter and granddaughter, Sheila and Chanasya. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Karmel Covenant Church in Princeton. Pastor Jason Hovis will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, April 4 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be at the Baptist Cemetery in Dalbo.

Willis Emanuel was born to Helga Viola (Johnson) Elvin and Fredrik Albert Larsson Elvin on January 8, 1942, in Minneapolis. Fred immigrated to the United States from the Dalanara area of Sweden in 1900 making Willis a second-generation birthright citizen. Bill grew up in the Karmel area of Minnesota, where he and his family were members of the Karmel Covenant Church in Princeton. He attended the one room Karmel school through 8th grade. Part of a very large family, his bond with his six siblings was strong and his childhood was marked by the love and camaraderie of living not only with his own family but also with his aunt Anna in Dalbo in 1957, after her husband John passed away. Bill did this in order to help out on her family farm. His beloved dog, Renny, would frequently be found at Anna’s house with Bill. Even though the homes were seven miles apart, Renny would travel the distance just to be with Bill. Bill stayed with Anna until he left for the Navy.

Bill’s first car was a 1946 Chevrolet Coupe. After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1960, Bill joined the Navy, where he was stationed in Long Beach, CA. He worked as part of the electrical division on the USS Alamo, but in 1963 he transferred over to be with his brother, Richard, on the USS Cabildo, where they claim to have stayed out of trouble and had some great times together. Upon returning to civilian life, he married Vicki Smith on September 24, 1966. Together, they made their home in Princeton, where they raised their two daughters. Though he and Vicki later divorced, they remained very dear friends until her death this past February.

Bill was a hard worker, known for his ability to juggle multiple responsibilities. While his children were growing up, he held multiple jobs, ensuring that his family had everything they needed. He spent many years at Hoffman Engineering (now nVent|Hoffman), where his skills and reliability were greatly valued. His sense of community service shone through his volunteering as a fire fighter for the local fire department, a role in which he demonstrated courage and selflessness. In addition to his work at Hoffman Engineering, Bill had a talent for electronics which he put to good use by repairing televisions on the side. His knack for problem-solving and his technical acumen made him a popular figure in the community as he could fix just about anything. Furthermore, he shared his warmth and friendliness with the local children as a school bus driver, a job that brought him much joy. Before he retired, Bill attained his master electrician license. He retired from Hoffman Engineering in 2003.

Bill proudly identified as Swedish. Tradition was important to him, and he did his best to pass family recipes down to his children and grandchildren, teaching them to make everything from Swedish pancakes and Lefsa to the notorious Lutefisk.

Bill's interests outside of work were as rich and varied as his professional life. He lived and breathed music. At a young age his sister, Eloise, taught him how to play guitar. He later taught himself to play fiddle and was caught as recently as January 1, 2024, playing Auld Lang Syne on his fiddle in the middle of the street in his Omaha, TX, neighborhood, a tradition he maintained for many years on the Eve of the New Year. One of Bill’s favorite activities was to have a “jam session” with his daughters and granddaughters as they were growing up. His daughters would play whatever instrument they could get their hands on at the time–be it a recorder, organ, clarinet, drums, etc. He would play his guitar and sing his heart out while his foot was astompin’!

Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter, finding peace and contentment in the great outdoors. He often took his daughters fishing–never once requiring them to bait the hook. While his daughters reeled in fish after fish, he would patiently remove the hook from each fish, rebait their pole, then, later diligently clean all the fish. The day would culminate in a fish fry not to be beat by anyone around.

He was an avid reader and could be found most afternoons sitting outside in an old worn lawn chair reading a book. His daily "happy hour" was a cherished ritual, a time for revelry during which time he would drink his beer (or, in the earlier days his favorite rum and coke) and play his fiddle. Those who knew Bill will remember him for his kind heart, his generous spirit, and his gentle demeanor. He touched the lives of many with his quiet strength and unwavering integrity.

Bill will be deeply missed by his daughters, Sheila Elvine of Omaha, TX and Brenda Elvine of Arcata, CA; step-son, Brian Mathison; grandchildren, Natasha (Corey) Zvanovec of Princeton, Ellanor Elvine-Kreis of Arcata, CA and Chanasya Elvine of Omaha, TX; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Rozlynn, and Haze Zvanovec and Isabella and Oliver Fisher; siblings, Eloise “Lou” Johnson of Apple Valley, Richard (Sherry) Elvine of Antioch, CA, Norma Jean (Bruce) Knosalla of Staples, and Steve (Deb) Elvine of Venice, FL; sister-in-law, Norma (Frank) Lebrun of Northridge, CA; and his longtime friend Shirley Jones and her children and grandchildren. There are many others who loved Bill and will deeply miss him. The world was a better place with our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend in it.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Fred “Hemmy” Elvine; parents, Fred and Helga; siblings, Bob Elvine and Ann Holland; oldest granddaughter, Angelene “Angie” Elvine; brother-in-law, Richard Johnson; and just recently his close confidant/former wife, Vicki Smith.