William Wunderlich, 80, Foley

September 15, 1939 - January 13, 2020

William Wunderlich, age 80 of Foley, passed away January 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 16th, at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be 6:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

William Earl Wunderlich was born September 15, 1939 in Burtrum, MN to Earl and Vira (Coffeen) Wunderlich. He married Julie Backes on April 28, 1962 at St. Mary's Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN. William obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in business from St. Cloud State University. He taught business, business law and math at Foley High School for over 20 years. He also owned and operated, Wunderlich Insurance, until his retirement. He was a charter member of the Foley Lions Club, enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips to the casino. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

William is survived by his wife, Julie, Foley and children: Brian, Hillman; Dan (Carol), Midland, MI; David (Leah), Owatonna; Debra (Tim) Kucala, St. Cloud and Douglas (Sara), Foley, as well as 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Henry and Charles.