William “Jack” Kathman, 101, Cold Spring

June 17, 1920 – January 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating the life of William (Grandpa) Jack Kathman, age 101, of Cold Spring. The funeral will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, May 2nd, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Jack died January 1, 2022 at Quiet Oaks. Private burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery following the service; Visitation will be one hour before services.

Jack was born June 17, 1920 in Quincy, Illinois and grew up there for 21 years. He enlisted in the Army Air Force on January 2, 1942. He served for ten months in India and China, flying supplies over the Himalayan Mountain Peaks into China. For the next two years he served in the Air Transport Command, flying personnel and supplies to bases in Africa, the Near and Far East and Europe. He was discharged from service February 11, 1946. In 1953 Jack was recalled to serve in the Korean War.

On June 6, 1942 Jack married his longtime school sweetheart, Betty Costigan. Jack was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 33 years, retiring in November 1978. Jack and Betty lived for the next 23 years in Eden Isle, Arkansas. On August 1, 2001 Jack and Betty moved to Cold Spring, MN. Betty died on April 9, 2005 after a lengthy illness. They had been married for 63 years at the time of Betty’s death. After Betty’s passing, Jack’s most pleasant and rewarding times were spent as a Volunteer at Rocori Elementary School, assisting children in kindergarten, first and second grades. Later years he spent time with his faithful little companion; his dog Nabie.

Jack’s survivors include his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jane of Chicago; daughter Barbara of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; granddaughter Cara (Fred) and their two children Jack and Ian of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; grandson Kevin of Chicago, IL and his two children Haley and Mia of Chandler, AZ.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bernard and sister Mary Louise.

"I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one, I’d like to leave an afterglow of Smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright & sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave behind when life is done."

We are grateful for prayers and friendship. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Quiet Oaks Hospice

5537 Galaxy Road

St. Cloud, MN 56301