Frank William Holy, 85, St. Cloud

March 21, 1938 - March 3, 2024

Frank William Holy, 85, passed away in peace on March 3, 2024, surrounded by his loving daughters and wife of 63 beautiful years.

Frank was born on March 21, 1938, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Frank & Mildred (Peterson) Holy. He called La Crosse home throughout his high school years until he joined the Navy Reserves and attended Luther College in Decorah, IA., where some mischievous fun ensued. Securing a job with Tractor Supply Farm Co., and quickly working his way up to Area Manager, he was ready to pop the big question to Nancy Nelsestuen, which he did idling at a stop light in one of his favorite cars, a ’59 Chevy Convertible. Frank was never one for patience when he had a goal in mind! Married on July 23, 1960, Frank and Nancy settled in Saint Joseph, MN, after a bit of a Wisconsin tour. Dedicated to his position with farm supply retail, he worked for Big Bear in Saint Cloud until his well-deserved retirement at the age of 60.

An avid fisherman, hobbyist, and lover of animals, Frank could be found on the weekend in a boat, a camper, or woodworking in his well-equipped garage workshop. One of his favorite woodworking projects was crafting Faith chests for his church’s Baptism ceremonies, and he crafted a lot of them! Taking a keen interest in his daughter’s hobbies too, he immensely enjoyed volunteering with various charities and film photography in his seasoned years. His grandchildren appreciated thoughtful, often hand-made gifts to aid in their creative pursuits, always catered to each individual interest. Frank will also be immeasurably missed by area wildlife, as he always made it a priority to keep his meticulous lawn well stocked with treats for various critters, payment for the hours of viewing pleasure that followed by him and his best bud Felix the cat.

He is preceded in death by two cherished infant sons, parents, Frank and Mildred Holy, and sister June Holy. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, daughters, Tami (Greg) Seelen, Teri (Ron) Thielen, and Tracy Holy, grandchildren, Joshua Thielen, Megan Myklebust, Jon Seelen, Emily Seelen, Chris Seelen, and five great-grandchildren. What he leaves behind is love. For his wife, for his daughters and grandchildren, love was always the constant and it will never fade. His gifts to his children were golden lion hearts, creative strong minds, and always having a touchstone.

Let’s celebrate the life of the well-lived man, Mr. Frank Holy, on March 23rd, 11 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Saint Joseph, MN. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.