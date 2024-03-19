Kenneth John Euteneuer, 70, Holdingford

January 13, 1954 - March 14, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Kenneth J. Euteneuer, age 70 of Holdingford will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Holdingford. Ken died Thursday at the Prairie Care Center in Long Prairie after a battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford and one hour before the service Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM followed by the Knights of Columbus at 6:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home in Holdingford.

Ken was born January 13, 1954, in Little Falls to Victor and Bernice (Lashinski) Euteneuer. He lived all of his life in the Holdingford area. He graduated from Holdingford High School and began working at Brown Boveri Turbomachinery in St. Cloud. In 1985, he started working for DeZurik, INC in Sartell where he was a welder for 39 years, retiring in February of 2024 at the age of 70. He married Patricia Langner Wenderski on May 19, 1990, in All Saints St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Ken also worked as a farmer, raising cattle, and he helped his wife, Pat, with her flower shop, Pat’s Floral. He was a member of All Saints, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford, and the Holdingford Knights of Columbus.

Ken is survived by his wife, Pat Euteneuer, Holdingford, his stepchildren; Joseph Wenderski, Hastings; Harvey (Dawn) Wenderski, Richmond; Charlotte (Bill) Neuman, Big Fork, Michelle (Lonnie) Herges, Eustis, FL; seven grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Rosanne (Rich) Warner, Marshall; Carol (Terry) Johnson, Cleveland, MN; Tom (Patty) Euteneuer, St. Cloud; Mark (Deb) Euteneuer, Brainerd; Doris (Brian) Cress, Cottage Grove, John Euteneuer, Royalton; Mary (George) Carrie, Winona, and 21 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents.