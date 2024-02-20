William J. Deters, 85, St. Cloud

May 29, 1938 - February 16, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Harvester Square, 539 E. St. Germain St., St. Cloud for William Deters, age 85, who passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

William was born May 29, 1938 in Elrosa to Joseph and Elnor (Weisser) Deters. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and married Mary Richardson on December 28, 1957 in St. Cloud. William was the owner/operator of Deters’ Carpet, retiring in 1981. He enjoyed trips to the casino, hunting in Montana, walking in the woods, and horses. William was a hard-worker, a handy man, unique, intelligent, and down to earth.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Shelly (Mark) Thueringer of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Michaela) Deters of Sauk Rapids, Lisa Deters of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kris Deters of Sauk Rapids; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Telly Deters and Ken Deters.