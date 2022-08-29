William J. “Bill” Rosenberger, 74, Sartell

July 13, 1948 - August 25, 2022

William J. “Bill” Rosenberger, 74, of Sartell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital after many years of heart disease and a brief battle with lung cancer.

Bill was born July 13, 1948 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Dolores (Busch) Rosenberger. He graduated from Tech High School in 1966. He proudly served in the US Army and Army Reserve from 1969 to 1975, doing three tours in Vietnam. Bill began working at the St. Cloud VA, moved on to the St. Cloud Reformatory, and retired from the St. Cloud Post Office after 35 years of employment. After retirement, Bill became a Realtor for Edina Realty as well as working part time in the golf industry. Bill was a member the St. Cloud the VFW #428, the Moose Lodge #1400, Oak Hill Golf Club and Pine Ridge Golf Course.

Bill was an avid golfer, golfing year-round in Minnesota and while wintering in Florida. He formerly enjoyed shooting pool, bowling and softball. Bill was very social and will be missed by his many friends.

Bill is survived by his siblings, Paul (Nancy) of Cold Spring, Sharon Owen (Ken Kalkman) of St. Cloud, John of St. Cloud; nieces, Tina Owen and Hannah Fleming; close friends, Sue Hiltner & family, Corey Hansen, Kyle Bohm and the Fossen family; and many other close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In honor of Bill’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Sartell on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

A heartfelt thank you to the VA Medical Center, Coborns Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care.

Hit another Hole-in-One, above!