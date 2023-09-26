William J. “Bill” Gohman, 88, Clearwater

September 3, 1935 - September 24, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of William J. “Bill” Gohman, age 88 of Clearwater will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Bill passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 10: 00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be 5:00 p.m. immediately followed by the St. Luke’s Knights of Columbus Rosary at the funeral home in Clearwater.

Bill was born September 3, 1935 in St. Augusta, Minnesota. He was the second son of Herman and Olga (Hinkemeyer) Gohman. Bill graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1953. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Bill married Mert (Mooney) Weir in 1986. Bill was employed by Gopher State News in Minneapolis for 19 years. In 1975 he started his own business, Bill’s Underground Construction, retiring in 1995. Bill was a member of St. Luke’s Parish, where he served as an Usher, Money Counter, Lawn Mower, Greeter and member of the Cemetery Board. He was also a member of St. Luke’s Knights of Columbus and the Clearwater American Legion Post #323.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mert; brothers, Dave, Doc (Jane), Ron (Rose) and Jim Gohman; stepchildren, Tom, Scott, Ted and Barb Weir, Shari Jusczak, Mark Fredrickson and Teri Lommel; grandchildren, Chuck Anderson-Weir (Eleanor Croce) and Nikki Anderson-Weir; great grandson, Ethan Croce.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Misenor and her husband Ron; sisters-in-law, Gloria Gohman and Diane Gohman.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Luke’s Building Fund.