William Donald Bethke, 79, Avon

November 20, 1940 – December 15, 2019

William Donald Bethke, age 79 of Avon, passed away Sunday, December 15 at Quiet Oaks in St. Cloud. William was born on November 20, 1940 in Augusta, WI, the son of Victor and Irene (Deacon) Bethke. He was raised in the Augusta area and graduated from Augusta High School; he went on to attend the University of Wisconsin – River Falls, and graduated there as well. On January 21, 1961, he was united in marriage to Carol Kordosky in River Falls, WI.

William was an avid outdoorsman; he could always find happiness while fishing, hunting or riding his ATV. He also loved to escape the Minnesota winters by heading to Florida with Carol.

William will remain in the hearts of his wife, Carol Bethke; children, Jeffery Bethke, Gregory (Sally) Bethke, and Theresa (David) Vesledahl; seven grandchildren; siblings, Robert Bethke, Victor (Jennifer) Bethke, David Bethke, Edna (Les) Connell, Arlene (Joe) Huwi, Helen Bethke, Susan Bethke, and Linda (Steve) Buchholz; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Irene Bethke; and one brother, James Bethke.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for William will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.