William “Butch” Marvin Diederich, 64, Little Falls

November 14, 1958 - July 10, 2023

attachment-William Diederich loading...

A Celebration of Life will be 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 for William “Butch” M. Diederich, age 64, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

William Marvin Diederich was born November 14, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN to Carl and Catherine (Thelen) Diederich. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Butch worked as a carpenter for many years and most recently worked as an Operator for Phillips Recycling, retiring in 2022. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life. Butch enjoyed races at Golden Spike Speedway, tinkering, fishing, working on motors, building things, watching westerns on TV, and spending time outdoors. He was independent, determined, and strong-willed.

Survivors include his sons, Shaun Diederich of St. Cloud and Luke McLane of Annandale; brothers and sisters, Marlene Maurer of Swanville, Carol (Fred) Grant of Beaver Dam, WI, Leo (Marlys) of St. Cloud, Rita Legatt of St. Cloud, Rich (Mitzi) of Coon Rapids, Tom (Donna) of St. Cloud and Don of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Robert, Alvin, and Jerome; sister, Betty Koopmeiners; sister-in-law, Katherine Diederich; and brother-in-law, Harvey Legatt, and Jim Maurer.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for the excellent care given to Butch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.