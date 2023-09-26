William “Billy” Steil, 61, Cold Spring

January 5, 1962 - September 22, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday September 28, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for William “Billy” Steil, age 61, who died Friday, at the Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Wenner Funeral home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Thursday one hour prior to the service at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Billy was born in St. Cloud, MN to Ralph and Delores (Johnannes) Steil. He worked for Wacosa, the Cold Spring Bakery, and was a janitor for ROCORI schools. Billy had a passion for all sports. He was the manager of the ROCORI wrestling team and was a Batboy for the Cold Spring Springers for many years. Billy obtained autographs and pictures with many famous Minnesotan professional sports figures. He was recognized in the ROCORI hall of fame for being a super sports fan. Billy loved socializing with people and could be seen riding his bike all over Cold Spring. He was blessed to be surrounded by a community of people who loved him.

He is survived by brother, Tom (Carol); sisters-in-law, Bev Steil and Deb Steil; nieces and nephews, Emily (Kurt) Marthaler, Sherri (Jeff) Schmitz, Krissy (Ryan) Monnens, Steve Steil, Scott Steil, Aaron Steil, Brad (Lisa) Steil, Amanda (Michael) Chase, and Lacey (James) Noel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Duane (Judy), Rich and Curt.

A special thank you to the staff at Assumption Home for the wonderful care of Billy.