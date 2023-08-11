William “Bill” Matthew Maleska, 67, St. Stephen

May 29, 1956 - August 8, 2023

attachment-William Maleska loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 18th at 11:00 am at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen For William “Bill” Matthew Maleska, age 67 of St. Stephen who passed away unexpectedly at home on the family farm on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. Reverend Virgil Helmin will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of service on Friday at the church.

Bill was born to the late John and Marie (Kaiser) Maleska in St. Coud, Minnesota. He was the fourth born out of eight children. He lived on the family farm his whole life. He attended District 1920 country school from 1st grade to 6th grade. He then went to school in Sauk Rapids for the 7th grade. He finished his high school education in Sartell graduating in 1974.

After graduation he worked at Ferche Millwork Inc. in Rice for several years. After his dad retired from farming; Bill returned home to farm with his brother Ron. They milked cows and raised crops until the decision was made to sell the milk cows. Bill struck out on his own trucking and hauling grain for farmers in the area. His love was combining for friends and neighbors. He was proud of his combine fitted with gauges and GPS tracking. He helped his dad build hay wagons and wrenched a lot on tractors, balers etc.

Bill was an outgoing person he always had time to sit and visit about numerous topics. He never had a cross word to say or speak ill about anyone. He was hard working and willing to help anyone in need. He was always smiling and joking around with family and friends. He would give rides to Dinos dance hall on Friday nights in his Ford Torino or take you to ice skating parties at his friend’s house. Bill never hesitated to pull you out of a snow filled ditch in the middle of the night.

Bill enjoyed country music, especially Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks. He loved to take Sunday drives looking over the countryside or going through implements dealers looking at new machinery. In his younger years he loved riding his horse Tony and riding his snowmobile on the trails. If you stopped by the farm, you could find Bill eating a huge bowl of Schwan’s chocolate marshmallow ice cream or cooking a pizza in his pizza oven. He was a good guy, caring son, protective brother, entertaining uncle and a listening friend.

He is survived by his siblings, Rosie (Gerry) Gully of Boyd, Wisconsin, Dorothy (Larry) Bromenshenkel of Sauk Centre, Ron of St. Stephen, Richard of Big Lake, Theresa Maleska (Rod) of Brockway, Montana and Donna (Ed) Lahr of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Steven Ahrens, Charlie Gully, Judy Salzer, Lisa Ahrens, Linda Ahrens, Brian Maleska, Jenny Jurek, Joe Maleska, Michael Maleska, David Jurek, Amber Bartowsheski, Ashley Syvertson, Savanah Maleska; and great nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Maleska; brother, Michael Maleska; maternal and paternal grandparents; many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Bill was loved by many and will be deeply missed.