William “Bill” M. Weiss, Sr., 82, St. Cloud

January 6, 1940 - October 16, 2022

William “Bill” Martin Weiss, Sr., age 82, St. Cloud, MN went home to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Rev. William Weiss Jr. will officiate. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bill was born January 6, 1940 in Anoka, MN to Paul and Florence (Meyer) Weiss. He married Viola “Kathy” Powers on January 20, 1968 in Phoenix, AZ. Bill served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam as a munitions specialist and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after serving for 22 years. He then worked security at Cambridge High School and the College of St. Benedict retiring in 2005. Bill had attended St. Cloud State University to become a teacher.

Bill enjoyed woodcarving, fishing, camping, classic cars and gardening. However, his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren. Bill loved Jesus and found joy in sharing his faith both in word and action with all he met. He especially loved worshiping through song.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Weiss of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Bill (Angela) Weiss Jr. of Des Moines, IA; Stephen Weiss of St. Anthony, MN; and David Weiss of St. Cloud, MN; daughter-in-law, Tina Weiss of St. Anthony, MN; grandchildren, Kathleen Kavanaugh, Jamie Weiss, Thomas Weiss and Bennett Weiss; sister-in-law, Sandy Demulling of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Ed Davis of Phoenix, AZ; and nephew Evan (Tara) Davis of Phoenix, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Weiss; sister-in-law, Ginny Davis, brother-in-law, Rick Demulling and mother-in-law, Kathryn Powers.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans.