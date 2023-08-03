William “Bill” L. Cutter, Sr., 88, Becker

July 10, 1935 - August 1, 2023

William “Bill” Lawrence Cutter Sr., 88, of Becker, MN, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital with his children by his side on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Bill was born July 10, 1935, in Minneapolis, MN to Clyde and Dorothy (Smith) Cutter. He was raised in St. Paul and North Minneapolis. As a young man, he quickly learned to love the game of golf. Bill spent his summers as an A1 Caddy at Golden Valley Country Club, carrying two bags at a time and playing the course each evening. He attended De La Salle High School. Bill joined the Navy, proudly serving his country for 2 years.

Bill married Susan Frazer on August 3, 1957, and raised their four children in Coon Rapids and Willmar, MN. He enjoyed a fulfilling and successful 47-year career with the MN PGA starting as Assistant Golf Pro at the Golden Tee in Ham Lake, MN and achieving Head Golf Pro at Willmar Country Club, Olivia Golf Club, Voyager Village (Danbury, WI) and ending his influential career at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, MN. Bill found joy watching many of his students build successful careers in the golf industry with humble accolades to his teachings and influence.

Bill loved being outdoors, enjoying his time golfing, hunting, and fishing with his friends, children, and grandchildren. His charismatic personality granted him a vibrant social life surrounding him with friends and family that loved him dearly. He found joy in singing, cooking, and the many dinner parties with those close to him. He carried his enjoyment of watching sports into his final days.

Bill is survived by his sons, Stephen (Alicia) Cutter of Wilmington, IL; Bill (Amy) Cutter Jr. of Prior Lake, MN; daughter, Kathy (Jon) Dostal of Mentor, MN; sisters, Twink (Bud) Hennen of Forest Lake, MN; Bitzy Glotzbach of Blaine, MN; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Dorothy Cutter; former wife, Susan Cutter; son, Jimmy Cutter; brothers, Robert, Michael, and Patrick Cutter; brother-in-law, Ken Glotzbach (husband of Bitzy) and dear friend, Donna Hall.

Funeral Services will be held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, MN at 11am on Monday, August 14th, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Family members will gather for the burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul, at 11:30 am, Tuesday, August 15th, as a Veteran receiving Military Funeral Honors.