William “Bill” Keske, 84, Sauk Rapids

April 27, 1937 - July 10, 2021

William Keske, age 84 of Sauk Rapids passed away July 10, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and a visitation will take place from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

William 'Bill' Keske was born April 27, 1937 in Benton County to Albert and Pauline (Deppa) Keske. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1956 and married Halley 'Midge' Foss on June 3, 1958 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrill, Minnesota. Bill worked for the Verso Paper Mill in Sartell for nearly 40 years and also worked construction for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, dancing and Polka music. Picking potatoes was one of his favorite past times. Bill and Midge enjoyed traveling to Mexico and going on cruises. He was happiest when was at their lake home on Mission lake where he could spoil his granddaughter. Bill lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed his time with his many family members and friends. He will be greatly missed. He was a life member of the Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club, the Eagles Club and was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Midge, Sauk Rapids; daughter and sons; Brenda (Gary Ellsworth) Keske, St. Cloud; Russ, Sauk Rapids and Troy of Sauk Rapids as well as granddaughter, Ashley (Matthew) Keske-Higgins and great grandchildren; Kennedy and Greyson Higgins. He is also survived by his sister and brothers: Geraldine Lovitz, Marvin (Linda), Gene (Linda) and David (Shelly). He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Jackie Keske.