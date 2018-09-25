William “Bill” J. Youngren, 38, Sauk Rapids

May 18, 1980 – September 25, 2018

William James John Youngren, age 38, Sauk Rapids, MN, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A Masonic prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Bill was born May 18, 1980 in St. Cloud, MN to James V. and Carmen J. (Struffert) Youngren. He was a 1998 graduate of Sartell High School and attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Bill worked in the auto industry most of his life. Cars were his passion. Previously Bill co-owned Friends Bar and Restaurant of Waite Park, MN. He was a member of St. Cloud North Star Masonic Lodge #23 and also played in numerous pool and dart leagues. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his son, Conner; parents, James and Carmen Youngren of Sartell, MN; sisters and brother, Pamela (Jason) Squires of Sartell, MN; Micky (Peter) Bauer of Sauk Rapids, MN; Jesse (Amanda) Youngren of Sauk Rapids, MN; 10 nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cyril and Phyllis Struffert and Wallace and Francis Youngren, and uncle Kevin Struffert.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.