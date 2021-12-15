William “Bill” H. Bretherton, 74, St. Cloud

May 18, 1947 - December 11, 2021

Memorial Services will be Friday December 17th 10:30am at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for William “Bill” H. Bretherton, 74 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate. The family will greet people an hour before the service.

William was born on May 18, 1947 in Butte, MT to Herbert and Elizabeth (Trethewey) Bretherton. He married Raynee Schaffer in Billings, MT on March 21, 1970. The couple lived in St. Cloud since 1985. Most recently, Bill worked as Director of Operations for Bluestem Brands, formerly known as Fingerhut for many years. He had a strong work ethic and worked for as long as he could, as he wasn’t interested in retirement. Previously, he worked in distribution for Herbergers. Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. He loved to golf and watch sports, especially St. John’s Football. He was determined in life, was a great dad, an amazing grandfather and was kind and loving to those around him.

Survivors include his wife Raynee of St. Cloud; son, Jeff (Julie) of Fargo, ND; and grandchildren that he adored, Annie and John. Bill is also survived by his best friend and special brother, Red Grewing. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed toward Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Bill’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Quiet Oaks, for their compassionate care that was given to Bill in his final days. Bill was also wonderfully cared for by the Centracare hospice team, especially Tammy, to whom his family will be forever grateful. A special thank you to Dr. Elkadi and the wonderful team at the Coborn Cancer Center.