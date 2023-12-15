William “Bill” Edward Dowden, 64, St. Cloud

November 3, 1959 - December 11, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of William ‘Bill’ Edward Dowden at the age of 64 on December 11th, 2023. Surrounded by the warm embrace of his loved ones, Bill courageously ended his battle with cancer. Visitation to honor his memory will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Monday, December 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Anthony, St. Cloud, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in the summer of 2024 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Bill’s journey began in St. John’s, Newfoundland, where he was born to Leslie and Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Dowden. A graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland, Bill dedicated many years to shaping young minds as a high school educator. In 1984, fate intervened, leading him to the love of his life, Janet Handrigan. They wed in 1988, marking the beginning of a beautiful family, blessed with two daughters, Julia and Sarah.

In 1999, the Dowden family embarked on a new chapter, relocating to Minnesota. Bill continued his impactful work in online education within MNSCU and achieved a milestone with the completion of his Masters of Education from St. Cloud State University in 2015. Bill gracefully stepped into retirement in 2019, opening the door to a chapter filled with adventures alongside his cherished wife. Together, they explored the world, tested their luck in poker tournaments & craps games, indulged in spoiling their grandchildren, and delved into an ever-growing list of projects.

Preceded in death by his father, Leslie, Bill leaves behind a legacy of love. He is survived by his devoted wife, Janet Handrigan; his loving mother, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Dowden; adored daughters, Julia (Paul Freier) and Sarah; cherished grandchildren, Quinn and Lucas Freier; sister, Leslie Wall, and Colleen Totti, and a large extended family.

As we say our goodbyes, let us remember Bill for the joy he brought into our lives. His spirit will forever be etched in our hearts, a testament to a life well-lived and a love well-shared.