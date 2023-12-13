William “Bill” B. Stoltzman, 76, Princeton

August 7, 1947 - December 12, 2023

attachment-William Soltzman loading...

William “Bill” B. Stoltzman, age 76 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023, surrounded with the love of family and pets at his home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A private family time will be from 9:30-11:00 AM. A private burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Bill was born to Maynard and Ann (Burrill) Stoltzman on August 7, 1947, in Mankato. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Bill met the love of his life, Charlotte Johnson, who was also in the Navy, and they married on August 10, 1968, in New Ulm, and together they raised two children. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and pets, camping, the outdoors, gardening, traveling, working with his hands building, creating, and fixing as he was a master of many trades. Bill’s grandchildren were his everything and greatest joy, and he taught each one something special of life’s lessons and experiences.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte; children, Terry (Kim) Stoltzman of Maple Grove and Jason (Barb) Stoltzman of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Alex, Madison, Blake (Isabel), and Meghan; siblings, Ardis (Dean) Rose, Chuck (Sandra) Stoltzman, Thomas (Norita) Stoltzman, and Keith (Margaret) Stoltzman; brother-in-law, Milo (Jennifer) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Cindy Johnson Dibley and Tammie Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sandra Stoltzman; and brother-in-law, Duane Johnson.