November 4, 1928 – April 14, 2019

Willard “Will” H. Krueger, 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Will was born November 4, 1928 in Pepin, WI to Herman and Hertha (Brueske) Krueger. He married Carol Martini in 1956 in Robbinsdale, MN. Will served in the United States Army from 1948-1952. He was a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment 11th Airborne Division, known as the Rakkasans (Japanese meaning “umbrella for falling”). Will attended jump school in Japan and served in the Korean War where he received the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal, 4 Bronze Service Stars, and 1 Bronze Arrowhead. After completing his military service Will earned a teaching degree from SCSU and a Masters Degree from St. Thomas University. He was a high school English teacher for over 30 years. Will taught in Litchfield and later in Robbinsdale, where he was also an assistant wrestling coach and assisted in coaching the team to a 1961 state championship. He was an avid reader, enjoyed growing roses, traveling, poetry, making beer and wine, animals and spending time with his daughter and granddaughter.

Survivors include his daughter, Catherine Green of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughter, Ashley Green; siblings, Ardis Shold, Shirley Schroeder, Lola (Bob) Haddow, Gary Krueger, Rollie (Renee) Krueger, and Carol (Jim) Cassell, many nieces and nephews, and his cat, Clay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carol, and sisters, Verla Paydon and Janet Miller.

A special thank you Willard’s brother, Rollie Krueger, for his help; his brother-in-law, David Martini, for weekly visits; and Dr. Sather at the St Cloud VA Medical Center for the wonderful care he provided.