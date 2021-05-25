Wildcat Sanctuary Takes in Big Cats from Tiger King Parks

SANDSTONE (AP) -- The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota has accepted some big cats seized by federal officials from the private zoo in Oklahoma made famous by the 2020 Netflix documentary ``Tiger King.''

The owners of Tiger King Park are facing numerous citations for failing to provide adequate care, nutrition and shelter for the animals. So, the U.S. Department of Justice stepped in and ordered the seizure of 69 protected lions, tigers and a jaguar.

The Wildcat Sanctuary says because of the ongoing federal investigation, it cannot disclose how many of the big cats it has received from Tiger King Park.

