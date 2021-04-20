Wild Win Again – Tuesday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild topped Arizona, the SCSU baseball team fell to Duluth at a frigid Joe Faber Field and there is a full slate of action on tap for Tuesday. Here's a look at today's sports page.

- The Minnesota Wild beat the Coyotes 5-2 in Arizona Monday night. The Wild got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway, Marcus Johansson, Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin.

Minnesota will play at Arizona again on Wednesday night, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

- The University of Minnesota-Duluth baseball team topped St. Cloud State University 5-4 at Joe Faber Field. The Huskies led 3-0 after three innings but couldn't hold off the Bulldogs in the late innings.

Former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig pitched 7.1 innings for SCSU, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in the no-decision. The Huskies will host Bemidji State on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

TUESDAY

High School Sports Schedule:

Baseball

Apollo @ Alexandria 4 PM DH

Willmar @ Sartell 4 PM DH

Rocori @ Tech 4 PM DH

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30 PM DH

Cathedral @ Albany 5 PM

Softball

Tech @ Fergus Falls 4 PM DH

Bemidji @ Apollo 4 PM DH

Rocori @ Willmar 4 PM DH

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 4:30 PM DH

Albany @ Cathedral 5 PM

- The Minnesota Twins will play a pair of seven inning games against the Oakland Athletics. Game one is set for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Kings in Sacramento. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 95.3 Granite City Sports.