The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night in the first exhibition game of the season. The Wild will play at Winnipeg Wednesday night.

Ryan Hartman scored the Wild's lone goal, a shorthanded effort at 14:43 of the second period that tied the game at one. Alex Stalock got the start in net and made 19 saves on 21 shots.

