Wild Drop Game 3 to Vancouver, Trail Series 2-1

EDMONTON -- The Minnesota Wild are on the brink of elimination as they fall to the Canucks 3-0 Thursday afternoon.

The Wild have dropped two straight games since winning the series opener and now trail 2-1 in the best of five series.

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead into the third period where they were able to get two goals in the net past Wild goalie Alex Stalock.

Minnesota will hope to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday night for Game Four. Drop of the puck is set for 9:45 p.m.