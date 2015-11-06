Wilbert G. “Billy” Scherer, 83, Garrison and formerly of St. Joseph

January 6, 1932 - November 6, 2015

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2015, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Wilbert G. “Billy” Scherer, age 83, of Garrison, formerly of St. Joseph. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Billy was born January 6, 1932 in St. Joseph to Joseph and Marie (Weinand) Scherer. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1952 until 1954. He married Mary Jane Mumm on October 11, 1956. They later divorced. Billy lived in Central Minnesota most of his life, but resided in Garrison in his later years. He was a life member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post 328, a former Commander of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 and a current and life member of the VFW Post 1816 in Garrison. Billy enjoyed playing cards, talking about cars, and socializing. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and owned and operated 2 businesses: Scherer Soft Water and Hillbilly Hills. His zest for life will be remembered and cherished.

Survivors include his children; Dean (Karol) of St. Joseph, Sondra Chan (Paul) of Peachtree City GA, Lori Ross (John) of Sartell and Jody Franz (Mark) of Sartell, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, siblings; Eldred of Detroit Lakes, Ervin (Dorothy) of St. Cloud and Doreen Rennie of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Eugene, Marvin and Norman, sisters-in-law; Myra and Betty Scherer, and brother-in-law Jerry Rennie.

The family would like to thank the St. Cloud Veteran Administration Medical Center for their care during his final weeks.

Memorials are preferred.