Wienermobile Makes a Stop in Sartell [PHOTOS]

SARTELL-- An icy wind whipping across the parking lot of Coborn's on Pinecone Road didn't keep folks from checking out the world famous Wienermobile Friday afternoon.

The Oscar Mayer-sponsored hot dog and bun-shaped vehicle is currently cruising around central Minnesota, giving tours and handing out collectible "wiener whistles."

"We're loving exploring the area," said Dorothy Spratlin. She's a "Hotdogger," the name given to folks who make a year-long commitment to driving the Wienermobile around the United States.

Abby Faulkner

"There are six Wienermobiles spread across the country, and two Hotdoggers in each one," Spratlin explained. "We're assigned a region for about six months, and then we switch to another region for the next six months."

So, how does one become a "Hotdogger?"

"You just apply online!" Spratlin says. "You send your resume to Oscar Meyer, and you're in the running."

The Wienermobile has four more stops this weekend in central Minnesota:

Saturday, Feb. 15, 10:00 a.m.-noon at Coborn's in Elk River

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Coborn's on Cooper Ave. in St. Cloud

Sunday, Feb. 16, 10:00 p.m.-noon at Cash Wise on St. Cloud's East Side

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids

