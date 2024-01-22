The Wienermobile is Hauling Buns to St Cloud Saturday

Plan now so you don't have to ketchup with them later: the iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to St Cloud this Saturday, January 27th.

You can "meat" Wienermobile co-drivers Sammer Sausage and Hammy Sammy (I swear they're two different people) for a "bun of fun" between 4pm and 8pm at their BOLD + BRIGHT event. More below.

The event takes place at 30 7th Ave S in St Cloud, which is the same block as the Capital One building. Sammer Sausage and Hammy Sammy (I'm still reasonably sure that they're two people) will be handing out "Wienermobilia" that includes the famous Wiener Whistles, as well as bacon coupons.

Learn about the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels, and - weather permitting - even get a peak inside the Wienermobile!

Get our free mobile app

If you can't wait until Saturday, or can't make it to Saturday's event, the Wienermobile will be at the Northside Cub in Minneapolis Thursday morning, the Cub Foods in Roseville Thursday afternoon, the Cub Foods in Shorewood Friday morning, the Cub Foods in Chaska Friday afternoon, the Cub Foods on Lyndale in Bloomington Sunday morning, the Cub Foods in White Bear Lake Sunday afternoon, the Cub Foods in Plymouth Monday morning, and the Cub Foods in St Michael Monday afternoon.

I mean, getting to see the Wienermobile AND being given bacon coupons? That sounds like a romantic date to me. Of course, your results may vary. Hotdogging isn't for everyone, but it sure is a bun of fun.

Is that enough wiener puns for you?